Langley RCMP recommend charges after driver flees from traffic stop

The suspect allegedly drove off even after a spike belt was used

Police blocked off 56th Avenue east of 240th Street later Monday after officers ‘swarmed’ the area to pursue a fleeing SUV, according to one eyewitness. (Photo by Alison Birkhiem Linden)

The driver who allegedly evaded police around Langley for more than an hour Monday morning could be facing a number of criminal charges.

Charges have not yet been approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service, but Langley RCMP are recommending charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and failure to comply with court ordered conditions.

The incident began the morning of Oct. 28 when a man was seen asleep or unconscious in an SUV idling in a parking lot in the 23500 block of Fraser Highway.

A simple check turned into an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away. Police then attempted to follow him around Langley for some time, even deploying a spike belt at one point across a Langley driveway.

After the vehicle was abandoned in Aldergrove, the driver fled on foot. After a lengthy track with a police dog, a suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

