Langley RCMP report typical Christmas calls

Thieves don’t take a break for the holidays

The Langley RCMP has seen the typical season incidents – robberies and thefts but considers it a quiet Christmas for 2019.

Criminals were still committing their typical crimes with break and enter and theft being the most common.

“They don’t seem to care that it’s Christmas,” said St. Sgt. Damian Volk, of the Langley RCMP.

He said theft from vehicles is another common crime at this time of year as thieves scope out people’s holiday buying.

The other typical call-out for the police during this time of year are interpersonal disputes, usually as families gather.

Volk noted that the detachment devotes extra resources to road safety at this time of year, including the CounterAttack campaign.

“People know we’re out and about,” he said.

The local RCMP members get to enjoy a bit of a breather between Christmas and the next busy time – New Year’s.

“We’re gearing up for New Year’s which is really quite busy,” he said. “Lots of party complaints, impaired driving [and more family or domestic disputes].”

