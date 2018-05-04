Langley RCMP search for missing man

He’s known to frequent coffee shops and may have headed to another municipality but right now Steve Elder’s family is worried about him.
The Langley RCMP has issued a missing person’s notice to try and locate the 52-year-old man who was reported missing by family on May 2.
Elder is Caucasian, about 5 Foot, 11 inches tall and weighing 22o lbs.
“Further, he is said to have a heavy set build, and was last seen wearing a black hoody with white strings, light blue jeans and black running shoes with red trim,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “He has a beard and scruffy grey hair.”
Anyone with information that might help locate him is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-530-3200.