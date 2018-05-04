The Langley RCMP has released a photo of Steve Elder as his family has not heard from him and reported him missing on May 2. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP search for missing man

The family of Steve Elder reported him missing on May 2.

He’s known to frequent coffee shops and may have headed to another municipality but right now Steve Elder’s family is worried about him.

The Langley RCMP has issued a missing person’s notice to try and locate the 52-year-old man who was reported missing by family on May 2.

Elder is Caucasian, about 5 Foot, 11 inches tall and weighing 22o lbs.

“Further, he is said to have a heavy set build, and was last seen wearing a black hoody with white strings, light blue jeans and black running shoes with red trim,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “He has a beard and scruffy grey hair.”

Anyone with information that might help locate him is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-530-3200.

Previous story
Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system improving
Next story
VIDEO: Humpback whales spotted near White Rock pier

Just Posted

Langley RCMP search for missing man

The family of Steve Elder reported him missing on May 2.

Wanted: Pooches with personality and panache

Talent search for small dogs takes place Sunday in Abbotsford

Langley-based Giants make powerplay of a different kind

People are taking to social media to have fun with the date and its Star Wars connection.

Youth leading charge in addressing youth homelessness

A youth council is hosting a townhall meeting aimed at increasing awareness of the issue in Langley.

Blaze bats stay hot

Three RBIs apiece from Jayden Knight and Brandon Nicoll powered the Langley Blaze to a fourth straight victory

VIDEO: Humpback whales spotted near White Rock pier

Animals spend afternoon feeding in Strait of Georgia

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

Arctic ice melt, increased shipping endangers whales: study

Predictions difficult due to increased ice floe melt, data provided by different models, expert says

District to cap Quarry Rock hikers after locals faced with congestion

New parking rules coming to Deep Cove this summer, starting in May

Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system improving

Phoenix has caused so many snafus across the country with a backlog of 625,000 transactions

5 to start your day

Nurses rally in Vancouver, IHIT identifies latest murder victim in Pitt Meadows and more

Tensions brew between Tim Hortons franchisees and parent company

U.S. Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

The prize will not be awarded due to sex-abuse allegations that have affected the public image of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner

Most Read