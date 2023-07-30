Langley RCMP seeking public’s help to locate stolen motorcycle

Yamaha motorcyle stolen from under tarp at Langley residence on July 26

A black Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from a Langley residence on July 26. RCMP seeking the public’s help to find it. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing motorcycle stolen from a Langley residence.

A 2016 Yamaha XSR 900 motorcycle was stolen from under a tarp outside a residence at 20800 76 Ave on July 26 around 10 a.m.

The motorcycle is mostly black with some silver parts.

Anyone who has seen the motorcycle or has information about its whereabouts is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604532-3200.

