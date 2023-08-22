Langley RCMP to join wild fire fight

Some Langley Mounties will be joining the fire fight, a spokesperson said. RCMP have released pictures of officers at the scene of various wildfires in the province. (RCMP)

Some Langley Mounties are heading north to help with the wild fire battle.

A statement said the detachment “will be sending officers to the BC interior to assist, as per the protocol under the Provincial Emergency Act.”

The exact number of Langley officers was still being determined as of Tuesday.

A statement from RCMP headquarters said a “substantial contingent of RCMP officers from across the province is mobilizing to provide critical support to the affected communities. Residents can expect to witness a notable influx of RCMP personnel from various detachments and specialized units.”

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commanding officer of the B.C. RCMP, promised that while officers were deployed to affected areas, “core policing continues without interruption in the communities our officers originate.”

“I want to reassure those who have been evacuated that the BC RCMP will do everything in our power to keep your homes and properties secure,” McDonald said.

Some Langley Mounties will be joining the fire fight, a spokesperson said. RCMP have released pictures of officers at the scene of various wildfires in the province. (RCMP)

McDonald said several Emergency Operations Centres (EOC’s) have been set up, “tasked with coordinating resource requests, logistics, planning, and support services including the safety and wellness of BC RCMP employees that are also impacted by alerts and orders.”

Officers will be aiding with evacuations, safeguarding evacuated regions, ensuring secure evacuation routes, and offering operational relief to local detachments. Patrols will be conducted to deter criminal activities.

Members from the B.C. Highway Patrol, Indigenous Policing Services, Tactical Troop, and other specialized and frontline units from within B.C. are among the deployed officers.

B.C. residents are being advised not to not travel for non-essential reasons to Central Interior and Southeast BC.

READ ALSO: Premier to get first-hand look at fire damage in B.C.’s southern Interior

READ ALSO: More than 4,600 properties on evacuation order due to North Shuswap wildfires