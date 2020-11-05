The Langley RCMP released a photo of items seized from a home in Willloughby on Oct. 30, 2020. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP warrant turns up more than 100 stolen high-end household goods

Fraudulent credit cards were used for curbside pickups at local businesses

More than $20,000 worth of merchandise was recovered from a residence in Willoughby last week after an investigation revealed the product had allegedly obtained fraudulently.

“Langley RCMP was alerted by staff at several local businesses of a male who had made multiple purchases through their curbside pickup service and was using several credit cards with different names on them,” explained Cpl. Holly Largy.

The suspect was seen leaving in a BMW.

Langley’s Prolific Offender Team conducted an investigation and was able to identify a possible suspect and obtain a search warrant for his Willoughby residence.

The warrant was executed on Oct. 30 and more 100 items were seized including; high-end Dyson vacuums and fans, Garmin GPS watches and navigation units, Fit Bit Watches and scales, laptops, Google Nest and Home units, Apple iPads and a set of AirPods, bedding, and small kitchen appliances.

“The investigation is ongoing and investigators will be forwarding a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges for an 18-year-old Langley man,” Largy said.

.

