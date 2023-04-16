Langley Realtor grows his hair to donate to Wigs for Kids

Tracey Bosch grew his hair out over the last three years to donate to Wigs for Kids as part of a fundraiser. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Realtor who has been growing his hair since the start of the pandemic is ready to cut off his locks in hopes of giving a child in need a special wig.

Tracey Bosch told the Langley Advance Times that at the height of COVID-19, he wanted to not just keep his clients safe, but also his hairdresser.

“The lady who cuts my hair, I thought at the moment, was probably the highest risk person because she was seeing 10 to 12 people a day. So, I thought to keep people safe, I better keep myself safe and my hair started growing.”

Now, Bosch is planning to donate his hair to Wigs for Kids, an initiative launched in 2006 that today helps provide custom-fit human hair wigs for children suffering hair loss due to cancer or other serious illnesses.

“We’ve all had our share of friends or family that have gone through cancer and it’s a really awful time of life for them. I think most of us who haven’t experienced that, we think everything’s covered and it’s not.”

The retail price for custom-fitted human hair wigs averages between $1,000 and $3,000 and is not covered by the B.C. Medical Services Plan, according to Wigs for Kids.

Through the program, the cost to make the wig – which is about $600 to $700 – is covered by donations and fundraising.

While Bosch considers growing out his hair one more time, he’s also pledging to match donations to the program up to $10,000. When a donation is received through Bosch’s fundraiser, he will match it — doubling the donation.

“It’s a good cause, and donating to a cause where I can actually do a fundraiser to get other people [involved], because most people want to help a cause, to donate $10 or $20 this way their donation is doubled.”

Donations can be made to Bosch’s fundraiser page on the BC Children’s Hospital website.

