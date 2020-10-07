Langley rental scam suspect recaptured after fleeing to Winnipeg

Police say the man charged with 19 offences disappeared in January

A Langley man facing 19 fraud-related charges has been arrested in Winnipeg after he failed to turn up before a judge earlier this year.

In 2019, several residents of Langley went to the RCMP after they fell victim to a suspected rental fraud scam.

Police identified and arrested a suspect, and Jordan Lunny, now 38, was charged with multiple counts of fraud over $5,000, the alleged scams taking place between June and October of last year. He was also charged with giving a misleading receipt for a property.

The scam involved victims putting down deposits to rent a local unit, after meeting the alleged owner at a coffee shop or other nearby location.

At least one victim told the police he had handed over the money, was told he couldn’t see the property in person because there were tenants on site who were being evicted, and then only realized the scam when he saw that the property was still available for rent.

READ MORE: Arrest in Langley rental scam

Lunny was arrested in November, and court records note at least one instance where he failed to initially appear for a scheduled court hearing.

A warrant was issued after he failed to appear on Jan. 31, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

This time, Lunny had vanished from B.C. entirely.

In May, officers learned he had relocated to Manitoba.

With the help of the Winnipeg Police Service, officers got a warrant, and he was arrested on Sept. 19 and has since been transported back to Langley.

Lunny is now being held in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 9.

CourtCrimeLangleyLangley RCMPWinnipeg