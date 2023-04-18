Langley resident crowned Miss International America Petite

Devanshi Vyas, 24-year-old Langley resident, won Miss International America Petite. (MK Photography by Mamta/Special to Langley Advance Times) Devanshi Vyas, 24-year-old Langley resident, won Miss International America Petite. (MK Photography by Mamta/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley resident Devanshi Vyas, 24, was crowned Miss International America Petite 2023, becoming the first police officer to win in the pageant.

Vyas said she has always wanted to break the stigma of beauty pageants being associated with beautiful and fit people, and has the goal to advocate for women empowerment.

“Pageants for me have always been the gateway to inspire and motivate other women around me. I want to advocate self-love and courage to other women so they can be the change that they wish to see in the world.”

She sees pageants as a platform to bring innovation and uniqueness where diversity and authenticity is seen in each contestant regardless of their race, colour, height, or identity.

Vyas and her family moved to Langley in 2019 from India. She wants to break barriers that are set for women in India and for South Asian women in Canada.

“South Asian women are predominantly seen as being the ideal housewife, and I want to break that stigma. Women are capable of being successful and they are capable enough to stand up for themselves.”

Her purpose of competing in the pageant was to raise awareness on gender equality and highlight women being successful in male-dominated careers, like she has.

Vyas shared that she was bullied in school and was told often she would not achieve her goals or be successful. She almost quit her passions, but discovered believing in herself and recognizing she was not the only girl without support motivated her to join pageants.

“Through dance and pageants I have learned what self-love means — it is the uniqueness and diverseness that makes someone beautiful. And once we start to love ourselves, we will begin to see the true beauty that is around us.”

Vyas was previously a finalist for Miss BC in 2016, a finalist for Miss Canada in 2018, and won gold for Canada at the Dance World Cup Championships in 2019.

“I feel truly blessed to have been crowned as Miss International America Petite, and I feel that my reign for a year will be filled with gratefulness and determination to inspire, encourage, and strengthen women around me.”

There were 65 contestants from around North America. Vyas was crowned by former Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden.

