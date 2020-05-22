(BCLC image)

Langley resident shares $2M lotto win with her very best friend

Kathleen Cook and Alan Barker are now $2 million richer – topping off 50 years of friendship

Best friends for more than 50 years, while living in different parts of B.C., Langley’s Kathleen Cook and Alan Barker from Courtenay have more than just a future reunion to celebrate – they now have $2 million.

A routine BC/49 draw revealed to a dumbfounded Barker on March 4 that the pair had won big.

“I was looking at the screen and was dumbstruck,” said the senior, “Even while I was walking out someone asked if it was the big winner.

“I still can’t believe it,” he continued, noting the first person he told was his lottery sidekick.

When Cook, a Langley resident, found out about their winnings, she said it was hard to believe Barker was telling the truth.

“It took a long time to register,” Cook said. “I was surprised… full of wonder and disbelief.”

Barker met Cook in England in the 1950s. Later, they both made the move to Canada with their spouses, having kept in contact ever since.

More recently, they began buying lottery tickets together as a continued act of friendship.

RELATED: Man claims second lottery win with the help from his beloved dog

The pair are planning a reunion with a small portion of their shared $2 million.

With other amounts, Barker plans to provide his local hospital with new equipment.

He’s also considering making the move to a “posher” assisted living facility, he divulged.

With her $1 million – Cook plans to improve the lives of her Langley family members.

Cook and Barker, with help from Barker’s grandson, claimed their prize through BCLC’s alternate prize claim process.

READ MORE: Retail worker calls end to in-person lotto sales amid COVID-19 pandemic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

Just Posted

Langley resident shares $2M lotto win with her very best friend

Kathleen Cook and Alan Barker are now $2 million richer – topping off 50 years of friendship

Langley’s first T&T Supermarket coming to north end of Willowbrook mall

The location will offer Asian foods, health, insurance, and pharmacy services starting fall 2021

$160,000 to buy germ zapping robot for Langley hospital

Hospital foundation puts out plea for help purchasing COVID-related equipment

Local barbershop featured at London Drugs

Retail giant now selling products for local shop Harry & Sons

UPDATED: Langley Lodge deaths climb to 16

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at the long-term care home continues to claim lives

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Eleven cases now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford hospital

COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was first declared last Friday

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

PADS trains all kinds of assistance dogs people living with disabilities and groups

City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles

The signs state: “WAKE UP BC!! COVID-19 IS A LIE. “WE LOVE YOU”

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

275,000 responses so far, broader health information helps

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

Most Read