Langley residents can get involved in local elections in various ways

Getting involved in the democratic process is one way of giving back to the community

Communities such as Langley Township and Langley City often benefit greatly from residents’ desire to give back to where they live.

Some residents may donate to their favourite charities, while others may coach youth sports teams.

Involving oneself in local politics is another way individuals can strengthen their community.

Politicians may be the faces of local politics, but volunteers are often the engines that make political operations run smoothly.

The following are three simple ways people with a passion for politics can get involved in their local governments.

1. Volunteer with a campaign. Local politicians may be your neighbour, your children’s sports coach, or a friend you’ve known since childhood.

All political campaigns rely on the efforts of volunteers to get their messages out, and that’s especially so in local elections.

Local candidates likely don’t have the financial war chest that’s available to provincial or federal politicians. As a result, local politicians often must stretch every dollar, and that becomes easier with each additional volunteer who helps out.

If there’s a candidate you feel strongly about, don’t hesitate to volunteer with the campaign.

2. Work with a non-profit organization. Many non-profit organizations are involved with local politics. Some may support a candidate who’s supported their missions, while others’ missions may be rooted in politics.

For example, a local non-profit may be centred around getting more young people to vote.

Individuals who don’t want to get involved in the partisan side of local politics can still lend a hand by working with non-profit organizations that are not affiliated with a party or candidate.

3. If you’re passionate about the democratic system, and want to witness it first-hand, then being part of Election Day – by working in the local polling stations – may be another option.

While these polling station positions tend to fill up fast, including those at advance polls, there may still be some opportunities available.

These positions are overseen by the chief elections officer in each community and they can be contacted at the local municipal halls.

Individuals need not run for office to get involved in local politics, which provides a great way for residents to give back to their communities.

