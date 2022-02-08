Langley resident’s missing key fob nails two men for catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converters contain valuable materials like platinum, making them a target for theft. (Black Press Media files)

A Langley resident’s lost keyfob to their Subaru SUV has led to the arrest of two men by the Ridge Meadows RCMP in Pitt Meadows.

In early January, a Langley resident had lost the keyfob to their Subaru SUV. Days later the owner reported the car was stolen.

On Feb. 6, the police received notification from a neighbouring police detachment that they were tracking GPS updates on the stolen Subaru SUV. Ridge Meadows Police responded to the area and located the car on Harris Road in Pitt Meadows, with the two men inside.

The RCMP officers confirmed that the car was indeed the stolen Subaru and both men were arrested for possession of stolen property. The subsequent investigation revealed two catalytic converters with fresh cut marks, a saws-all portable saw and an angle grinder inside the stolen car.

The stolen Subaru SUV was returned to the Langley resident.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner of the Ridge Meadows RCMP noted the significance and inconvenience of these catalytic converter thefts.

“A catalytic converter theft creates a significant inconvenience for the citizen who now has to deal with insurance companies and getting the car repaired,” she said.

In recent years, the region has seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts. Last year, four people were arrested in two separate incidents in Maple Ridge for catalytic converter thefts. Earlier this year, a Langley man was charged in relation to the theft of 12 catalytic converters and fleeing in a stolen vehicle from police in Abbotsford.

READ MORE: 12 catalytic converters found in stolen vehicle after driver flees from Abbotsford to Langley

“Unfortunately, this missing keyfob fell into the wrong hands and the alleged suspects were determined to connect which vehicle the keyfob was related to so they could then use the car for further criminal activity,” said Klaussner, adding, “If your keyfob is missing and you’ve done what you can to locate it but are unsuccessful then we highly recommend contacting your car dealer to change the codes.”

The two suspects have not yet appeared in a BC Provincial Court process, therefore no names or charges are being released at this time.