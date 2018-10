Crews called to Monday afternoon collision involving two cars

A car ended up on its roof after a two-car crash in Langley Monday afternoon.

Township of Langley crews were called to a rollover at 200 Street and 82 Avenue in Willoughby around 3:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a two-car accident with one vehicle upside down.

Southbound rush hour traffic on 200 St was reduced to one lane causing long backups.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

