Langley Rona among local businesses hit with COVID closure orders

Fraser Health has temporarily closed several local businesses with three or more employee cases

Three more Langley businesses have been hit with temporary closure orders by Fraser Health since Friday, including a hardware store.

On April 23, the Rona hardware store on the Langley Bypass was the subject one of the orders, which last for at least 10 days and are put in place when a workplace has three or more cases of COVID-19 among its employees.

On April 24, Canadian Form Rentals, in the 24000 block of Fraser Highway, was also subject to a closure order, and on April 25, the It’s About Time clock, watch, and jewelry store in the 20200 block of Fraser Highway was ordered closed.

Langley has seen seven business closures in the last 10 days, plus a few along the Langley-Surrey border in nearby businesses.

WorkSafeBC and Fraser Health are working together on the new closure system, which was announced on April 8 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

