Langley Rotary Clubs launch 2nd annual 50/50 raffle

This year’s winner could take home up to $200K

Rotary Club volunteers are selling 50/50 mega draw tickets this weekend in Langley and Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Rotary Club/Special to Aldergrove Star) Rotary Club volunteers are selling 50/50 mega draw tickets this weekend in Langley and Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Rotary Club/Special to Aldergrove Star)

One lucky Langley local will soon have the chance to take home some serious cash — $200,000 to be exact.

During the course of the Victoria Day long weekend, the four Langley Rotary Clubs launched their biggest ever 50/50 draw totalling $400,000, which means this year’s winner could ride into the sunset with up to $200,000.

Rotarian Jeff Morfitt is confident the draw will garner a lot of attention and sell out in “no time.”

“Our tickets for last year’s 50/50 mega draw sold out in advance of the draw date, and we are expecting this year’s will too,” Morfitt said.

Tickets can be purchased in one of two ways — online or in-person.

For online, people can visit langleyrotarymegadraw.com.

For in-person purchases, tickets will be available Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5 at the following locations:

• Save-on-Foods in Aldergrove from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Lee’s Market in Fort Langley from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• IGA in Walnut Grove, Saturday only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Save-on-Foods on 64th in Langley, Sunday only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morfitt revealed that all of the proceeds from the draw will support Langley charities, as well as other Rotary Club projects.

“Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Hospice, Langley food banks, Ishtar Women’s Resource Society, and the Starfish Backpack programs, to name a few,” he explained further.

Deadline to purchase tickets is midnight Sunday, Aug. 14 (or until they’re sold out), with the winner being announced the same day at the Langley Rib-Fest in McLeod Park.

