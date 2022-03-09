A new roundabout in Willoughby has baffled some local motorists – and become the subject of a viral TikTok video. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley roundabout failures spark viral video

Some drivers are having trouble understanding the system

A new roundabout intersection in Willoughby has been going viral after footage of confused drivers going the wrong way made its way to TikTok.

The new roundabout is being built at the intersection of 82nd Avenue and 207th Street, with traffic from two large condo and townhouse complexes feeding into the roundabout from the north and south sides.

A resident who lives in a nearby condo unit shared footage to TikTok of about half a dozen drivers heading into the intersection the wrong way at various times.

A majority of drivers managed the roundabout the correct way, despite the fact that it has temporary construction signage while it’s being built.

The failures by some drivers to understand how to drive into a roundabout happen despite the fact that Langley, and that neighbourhood specifically, has multiple roundabouts.

There is another roundabout a block to the north on 207th Street, and another just to the west down 82nd Avenue. Two more are on 77A Street east of 208th, and 232nd Street has a pair of roundabouts at major intersections, including at 56th Avenue.

Lower Mainland drivers are also likely to have encountered roundabouts at major intersections in Abbotsford and South Surrey.

@wiggyonair Those damn roundabouts… 🤦🏻‍♂️ #fyp #foryoupage #comedy #funny #traffic #canada #britishcolumbia ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Roundabouts have become more popular ways to build intersections in recent years because they make some kinds of serious crashes less likely and slow down traffic. Unlike traffic signals, they also function just as well in a power failure.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation’s website, the rules for roundabouts are simple:

• Reduce speed as you approach, watching for pedestrians

• Always yield to traffic in a roundabout

• Enter by turning right, and continue counter-clockwise until you reach your exit

• Signal right before exiting

The important thing to remember is that you enter a roundabout turning right, and you leave it turning right.

If you are turning left, something has gone wrong.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffic

Previous story
Langley high school students switch to remote learning after minor flooding
Next story
B.C. man sues Vernon RCMP over excessive force, police dog attack

Just Posted

One of two men who were arrested in January 2020 after the robbery of a Subway restaurant in Abbotsford, and who were linked to 16 other Lower Mainland robberies, is back in police custody after an incident on Thursday, Feb. 24 in Abbotsford. Justin Walsh had been released from prison less than a month previously. (File photo)
Lower Mainland robber arrested less than one month after release from prison

Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – was the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files) Aldergrove plaza – the former site of the Alder Inn – was the location for Tastes of Our Town. (Aldergrove Star files)
LETTER: Council should be doing more to help Aldergrove thrive

The cast of Bright Star include young artists from Langley and other neighbouring cities. Their team is comprised of faculty from both the music and theatre departments at TWU’s School of the Arts, Media and Culture. The new show is a musical based on true events and is set in the World War II era. (Jef Gibbons/Trinity Western University/Langley Advance Times)
Langley university theatre team to bring stories from World War II

A public hearing on amendments to the 2017 Brookswood-Fernridge Community Plan was held at George Preston Recreation Centre in September 2017. Council shelved plans due to public backlash but has started the process again. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley Township consultation on Brookswood Fernridge plan changes lacking