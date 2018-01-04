Langley says goodbye to Sears

It is down to the final days for shoppers at the Sears store at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

The Langley department store, along with several others, will be closing on Jan. 8, with all stores scheduled for closure by Jan. 14.

The Langley store had 107 employees at the time the closing was announced, 88 of whom were part-time.

Roughly 2,900 jobs were lost nation-wide. Sears operated 95 department stores across Canada, most of which were anchored inside malls.

On Wednesday, most of the Langley store was empty, with discounts still to be found in the shoe department, as well as on clothing and some appliances.

As an anchor tenant of the mall, it will leave a large empty space. Loralee Clarke, general manager of Willowbrook Shopping Centre, isn’t commenting on what will happen in the interm with the space. Clarke said that would be something for the appropriate Sears representatives to answer. Sears has been a staple in Canada since it first opened in 1952.

For many remote communities, Sears was the only place available to shop by catalogue.

Sears also introduced children to the iconic WishBook, which was anxiously thumbed through by kids dreaming of what they wanted for Christmas.



