Langley school board byelection allows early, mail-in voting

Locations for advance and election day voting have been announced

Advance voting starts soon for the byelection for the school board in Langley Township.

Seven candidates are vying to replace Megan Dykeman, the former board chair who resigned at the start of the year to take up her new duties as NDP MLA for Langley East.

The advance voting days for the byelection will be held on:

• Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre at 26770 29 Ave. Enter through the meeting room door.

• Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Township Civic Facility, 20338 65 Ave. on the first floor. Enter through the first floor entrance.

• Friday, Feb. 19 at the Walnut Grove Recreation Centre gymnasium, 8889 Walnut Grove Drive. Drive around the back of the building (past the pool) to the parking lot at the back and enter through the gym doors.

All the advance voting sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will also be the first byelection in Langley’s history to feature mail-in ballot voting.

Mail-in ballots have to be requested online, and the form can be found on the Township’s website at tol.ca – follow links to the election under the Your Township section.

The main election day will be Saturday, Feb. 27, and the six voting locations have been announced.

They are:

• Aldergrove Community Secondary School, at 26850 29 Ave.

• George Preston Recreation Centre at 20699 42 Ave.

• James Hill Elementary School at 22144 Old Yale Rd.

• James Kennedy Elementary School at 9060 212 St.

• Lynn Fripps Elementary School at 21020 83 Ave.

• R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary School at 7096 201 St.

As with advance voting days, all the election day polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

