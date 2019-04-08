A lack of proper pickup for a clothing donation bin has turned a nice Aldergrove neighbourhood into a weekly mess. (Submitted photo)

Langley School District calls for complete removal of clothing donation bin in Aldergrove

The unattended bin – a ‘hazard’ that sits on North Otter Elementary property

A lack of proper pickup for a clothing donation bin has turned a nice Aldergrove neighbourhood into a weekly mess, according to one local resident.

Numerous others – including members from the Langley School District, have made calls to the Canadian Diabetes Association as early as September to report the overflowing donations at their bin, located on 54 Avenue and 248 Street.

“I assume the management of the society doesn’t feel the need to remove this box,” said local homeowner Paul MacDonald, who has made numerous attempts to contact the organization to no avail.

The unkempt donation bin sits on school propoerty, in front of the North Otter Elementary playground.

“It’s obvious that people have been rummaging through the piles and throwing items from the bin all over,” MacDonald elaborated.

The homeowner has seen bin items strewn across the road as far up as Fraser Highway, and has witnessed drivers on 248 Street swerve to miss the leftover clothing and donations.

“This has been happening for a while now – the stuff just sits outside when it rains,” MacDonald said.

“It is a real hazard and could cause an accident,” MacDonald added.

Langley School District has pushed for a complete removal of the bin to ensure student safety on the property, said communications manager Joanne Abshire.

The district “will continue to reach out to the Canadian Diabetes Association to request the donation bin at North Otter Elementary School be removed,” Abshire said.

Members of the school have attempted to contact the association about their bin since the start of the school year, Abshire confirmed.

Though the district “is supportive of charities like the Canadian Diabetes Association,” it ultimately seeks to work with the organization to find a secondary, “appropriate,” location for the bin.

 

Members from the Langley School District, have made calls to the Canadian Diabetes Association as early as September to report the overflowing donations at their bin, located on 54 Avenue and 248 Street. (Submitted photo)

Langley School District calls for complete removal of clothing donation bin in Aldergrove

