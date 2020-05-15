Langley School District recreation facilities now open, with the exception of playgrounds

The district announced the news on Friday, following Langley City and Township reopening facilities

As of today, Friday, Langley School District announced many of its recreation facilities as reopened.

Available for ongoing public use, school district staff will be unlocking facilities, the district said on Facebook.

“No lessons, league play, organized games, or large gatherings are allowed,” the district clarified.

This continued closure includes playgrounds, which will remain closed “until further notice.”

The district is asking facility users to adhere to health and safety guidelines posted on new signage, to maintain physical distancing of at least 2 metres, and to stay home if feeling unwell.

A complete list of all newly open facilities on school district properties May 15:

• Sports fields

• Ball hockey/lacrosse boxes

• Basketball courts

• Tennis courts

• Baseball diamonds

• School gardens

• Parking lots

• Washrooms

