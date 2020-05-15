Langley School District recreation facilities now open, with the exception of playgrounds

The district announced the news on Friday, following Langley City and Township reopening facilities

As of today, Friday, Langley School District announced many of its recreation facilities as reopened.

Available for ongoing public use, school district staff will be unlocking facilities, the district said on Facebook.

“No lessons, league play, organized games, or large gatherings are allowed,” the district clarified.

This continued closure includes playgrounds, which will remain closed “until further notice.”

The district is asking facility users to adhere to health and safety guidelines posted on new signage, to maintain physical distancing of at least 2 metres, and to stay home if feeling unwell.

A complete list of all newly open facilities on school district properties May 15:

• Sports fields

• Ball hockey/lacrosse boxes

• Basketball courts

• Tennis courts

• Baseball diamonds

• School gardens

• Parking lots

• Washrooms

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Just Posted

Langley School District recreation facilities now open, with the exception of playgrounds

The district announced the news on Friday, following Langley City and Township reopening facilities

Fraser Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

VIDEO: 40 singers form virtual choir to highlight positive Langley stories

A local music teacher created the video in dedication of 2020 graduates

BREAKING: Three dead in ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

A total of 21 residents and staff have been infected

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

VIDEO: Black bear hops backyard fence to say hello to Abbotsford family

Video taken from house on Applewood Drive on Sumas Mountain

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

COVID-19: Superbugs are keeping microbiologists up at night

Novel coronavirus likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Most Read