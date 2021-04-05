Langley School District reports COVID-19 cases for 5th straight day

Six Langley schools, plus one independent are listed for exposure events

Langley Fine Arts and West Langley Elementary schools are the latest to record COVID-19 cases in the Langley School District. (Langley Schools)

Langley School District is reporting COVID-19 cases for a fifth straight day.

On Sunday, the school district notified families of Langley Fine Arts and West Langley Elementary schools that a person within each school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said in a statement. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

A COVID-positive individual was at Langley Fine Arts on March 30; and at West Langley Elementary on March 29, 30 and 31, Fraser Health reported.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 notification letter to the Langley Fine Arts and West Langley Elementary school communities today. Thank you to staff, @FraserHealth, and families for your support. Read here: https://t.co/mCh1FbikDf #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/hfQLu92m1R — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) April 5, 2021

Unless directed otherwise Fraser Health asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

This is the fifth straight day of COVID-19 alerts for the school district.

On April 1 the district reported its first case after returning from spring break. An individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Langley Fine Arts on March 29.

Since then D.W. Poppy and Walnut Grove Secondary, Noel Booth Elementary and Brookswood Secondary schools have all been added to Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Langley Christian School, an independent school in the community, also recorded an exposure on March 29.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

COVID-19 cases in our region are increasing. Right now we are urging everyone to refocus their efforts and follow orders from the Provincial Health Officer in order to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Learn more about using your COVID-sense at https://t.co/HTDLF7jzsq pic.twitter.com/tSBOYAKsz6 — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) April 4, 2021

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangleyLangley School District