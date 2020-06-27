Langley School District’s board office. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley School District says options are open for in-class return this September

Gord Stewart, Superintendent of Schools, said full time in-person instruction may be possible

The province of B.C.’s goal is to have all students back in class come September, as long as it is safe to do so, said the Langley School District in a recent press release.

The province remains hopeful that all students K-12 will be able to return to full time in-person instruction for September, explained Gord Stewart, Superintendent of Schools, though he did add that an exact plan is not yet certain.

“It is possible we could start with Stage 3, which is what we are experiencing now, Stage 2, with all elementary students attending in-class instruction five days per week and secondary students in for two days per week, or Stage 1, all students attending in-class instruction five days per week,” Stewart said.

The current stage, Stage 3, has K-5 students in class for two to three days per week, Grades 6-7 one day per week, and Grades 8-12, one day per week.

”We are expecting to receive a final plan towards the end of August, two weeks before the start of the new school year and will be sending information home via schools at that time,” Stewart added. “As always, we will post the most up to date information available on the district website.”

READ MORE: Despite COVID-19, students get their grad walk at Aldergrove school

People are encouraged to watch for updates at https://www.sd35.bc.ca throughout the summer.

“I want to wish everyone a healthy and safe summer.,” Stewart said. “You all deserve a break and to spend quality time with your families. We hope you can rest, relax,and recharge over the next few months, and look forward to seeing everyone in September.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangley School District

Langley School District says options are open for in-class return this September

