Langley School District warns Grade 12s of provincial exam ‘anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

A slew of incorrect grades sent home to students has many Grade 12s panicking over university applications.

The flaw affected the grades and final exam marks of many seniors, school districts around the province said.

“Langley School District Secondary Schools have been made aware of potential incorrect English Language Arts 12 Provincial Exam results on transcripts,” the district posted online. “As a result, the Ministry is contacting post-secondary institutions and re-checking each student’s marks to ensure accuracy. Once secondary schools receive more information, schools will update students via email and/or will make information available on the school websites.”

According to the Vancouver School District, the education ministry told them there was an “anomaly in the tabulation of the Grade 12 June exam results and a team of Ministry staff are actively working to identify and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

In a statement, the education ministry said “we understand that this situation is stressful for students and families.”

The ministry said it was “actively working to identify and resolve the issue.”

All B.C. secondary schools and post-secondary institutions have been contacted, a spokesperson said, and the ministry is working on reaching out to Canadian and out-of-country post-secondary schools.

