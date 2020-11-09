Langley school makes COVID-19 exposure list for second time

R.E. Mountain Secondary (Langley School District)

A Langley school has made the list of COVID-19 exposures for a second time.

On Sunday evening, the Langley School District said they sent home a “COVID-19 early notification letter” to families of R.E. Mountain Secondary School (7633 202A St.).

READ MORE: LMH, Fort Langley seniors facility hit with new COVID outbreaks

An individual with COVID-19 was at the secondary school on Nov. 2, 3 and 4, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority has initiated contact tracing. Should any staff or student need to self-isolate or self-monitor, they will be directly contacted by public health.

“You will not be contacted by public health unless you were directly exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said. “Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies.”

READ MORE: Two staff come down with COVID-19 at Langley's Superstore

In October, the school was issued an alert for the first time for exposure on Oct. 13, 14 and 15, and was later removed.

Three other Langley schools remain on the list of school exposures.

Langley Fundamental Elementary for exposure on Oct. 26, D.W. Poppy Secondary for exposure on Oct. 27 and 28, and independent school Global Montessori for exposure between Oct. 26 to 30.

