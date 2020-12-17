Parent advisory councils are involved in many aspects of local education. The Langley School District removed the old playground in August 2019 and soon after, parents and other volunteers built the new playground. (Dorothy Peacock PAC photo)

Langley school parents groups win gaming grants

Provincial government announced grants to 1,300 B.C. PACs

The parent groups at local schools will be getting gaming funds, the provincial government announced.

Langley School District and some private school PACs received funding.

More than 1,300 parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) in the province are receiving funding through Community Gaming Grants in the 2020-21 school year. Schools receive funding each year through PACs and DPACs to fund activities that benefit the social, cultural and physical health and well-being of students.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and I’d like to acknowledge the hard work and creativity of parent advisory councils, which have worked tirelessly to find ways to continue to safely engage students in extracurricular activities,” said Josie Osborne, minister of Municipal Affairs. “These activities contribute significantly to students’ health and wellness by providing opportunities to connect, play and learn.”

Students in K-12 receive support for extracurricular experiences such as student publications, grad ceremonies and sports or playground equipment as well as writing, drama and music clubs through Community Gaming Grant funds.

“Currently it is very difficult for PACs to raise funds in their communities,” said Andrea Sinclair, president, BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils. “Continued financial support from Community Gaming Grants enables PACs/DPACs to reduce the burden on parents at the school level and ensures PACs can continue to support activities for students and parents, which will be much needed in the coming year.”

The Community Gaming Grants program distributes $140 million each year to support approximately 5,000 not-for-profit community organizations throughout the province.

The program has made it a condition that all grant funding this year complies with the provincial health officer’s orders and provides flexibility for organizations to delay project and service delivery until they can do so safely.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our kids so they can safely participate in activities that promote their physical, social and emotional well-being,” said Jennifer Whiteside, minister of Education. “While things look different this year, B.C. PACs are doing wonderful work to ensure students have extracurricular outlets where they connect with each other and share the things they enjoy together.”

• Aldergrove Community Secondary School PAC: $12,240

• Betty Gilbert School PAC: $8,220

• Coghlan Fundamental School PAC: $4,620

• North Otter Elementary PAC: $6,380

• Parkside Centennial Elementary School PAC: $9,540

• Shortreed Community School PAC: $6,540

• Alex Hope Elementary PAC: $11,360

• Belmont Elementary PAC: $10,580

• Blacklock Elementary School PAC: $4,700

• Brookswood Secondary School PAC: $19,520

• D. W. Poppy Secondary PAC: $15,480

• District Parent Advisory Council S.D. #35: $2,500

• Dorothy Peacock Elementary PAC: $9,900

• Gordon Greenwood Elementary PAC: $7,500

• James Hill Elementary School PAC: $5,940

• James Kennedy Elementary School PAC: $12,680

• L’Association Des Parents Francophones De Langley: $2,200

• Langley Fundamental Elementary School PAC: $10,060

• Langley Meadows Community School PAC: $8,540

• Murrayville Academy PSG: $900

• Langley Secondary School PAC: $16,920

• U-Connect School PAC: $3,140

• Nicomekl Elementary School PAC: $6,460

• Noel Booth Elementary PAC: $6,660

• Peterson Road Elementary School Parent Advisory Council: $4,940

• R. E. Mountain Secondary School PAC: $29,880

• RC Garnett Demonstration Elementary PAC: $10,560

• Simonds Elementary School PAC: $3,180

• St. Catherine’s School Parent Support Group: $4,800

• Topham Elementary School PAC: $6,180

• Uplands Elementary PAC: $4,940

• Walnut Grove Secondary School PAC: $40,440

• West Langley Elementary School Parent Advisory Council: $4,660

• Willoughby Elementary School PAC: $10,460

• Wix-Brown Elementary School PAC: $3,780

• Langley Fundamental Middle Secondary School PAC: $14,500

• Lynn Fripps Elementary School Parent Advisory Council: $10,500

• Richard Bulpitt Elementary Parent Advisory Council: $11,560

• Yorkson Creek Middle School PAC: $10,360

• Peter Ewart Middle School PAC: $14,440

Every year, commercial gaming revenue funds essential government programs and services, including health care, education, justice and social services.

Up to $140 million of gaming revenue benefits communities through the 5,000 organizations that the Community Gaming Grants program supports each year.

Community Gaming Grants provide funding to arts and culture groups, sports, environment, public safety, human and social services, as well as PACs in schools throughout B.C.

There has been no change to the Community Gaming Grants program budget for 2020-21.

To support vulnerable British Columbians during the COVID-19 crisis, the Province provided a $3-million emergency grant from the Community Gaming Grants program to Food Banks British Columbia in March 2020

Most Read