Langley school trustee David Tod won’t be running again

Langley school trustee David Tod won’t be running again.

“I’m looking for a more quiet life, less involved in education issues,” Tod told the Langley Advance Times, adding he will still be involved “in the background.”

With his daughter graduating this year, it was time, Tod said, to step down.

He hopes to be replaced by someone who has a child in the school system.

“I feel like somebody that’s got something in the game would be a little more appropriate [as trustee],” Tod commented.

“Someone who’s got kids in the education system, that would be wonderful.”

Tod said he feels like he made an impact during his eight years on the school board.

“It was indeed a pleasure to be a trustee,” Tod commented.

“Eight years seemed to fly by.”

The Willoughby resident has taught in multi-grade settings, as a PE teacher, elementary school counsellor and a learning support teacher.

The municipal election will take place on Saturday, October 15

