Langley schools and universities ready for transit strike impact

Some students and staff are having to find alternate means to get to and from classes.

Langley School District and local post-secondary schools are trying to be flexible with attendance as a full transit strike begins Wednesday at midnight.

The Coast Mountain Bus Company and its union continue to be at odds but announced Monday that they will resume talks Tuesday. TransLink can’t provide a set list of routes that will be affected. It is advising riders to watch for possible disruptions and to leave extra time for their commutes.

Are you transporting students from Langley Township or City and coming into Aldergrove? We have students who will not be able to get to school during the transit strike. If you can help and are coming to Aldergrove, please contact us! #acsstotems #wearetotems #ittakesacommunity pic.twitter.com/engMwbCiHV — Aldergrove Community Secondary (@ACSS_Totems) November 25, 2019

Langley School District

The district expects students, families and staff to be impacted but notes that it’s business as usual in its schools. The Langley School District will be open and all classes in schools will run as normal. District school buses will be operating per usual.

TransitJobActionInfo: The District recognizes the escalation in job action for transit workers will cause disruption for some staff, students and families in our community. We appreciate everyone’s concerns and know how difficult this will be. Read more: https://t.co/1XlCeQOrkt pic.twitter.com/6XlSyWfIYL — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) November 25, 2019

KPU

Kwantlen Polytechnic University expects to continue operations as normal, but it is studying options to assist students and employees if the system-wide stoppage takes place.

It’s advising students to try and find alternate transportation and notes that its shuttle bus between its Surrey, Cloverdale and Langley campuses which the university jointly operates with the Kwantlen Student Association, is expected to continue as normal during the job action.

The school is also advising students to stay in touch with teachers about transportation issues, assignments, deadlines and school work.

KPU is posting transit updates online.

TWU

All classes and normal business operations of Trinity Western University (both the Langley and Richmond campuses) will continue as scheduled regardless of strike actions.

The strike will not apply to services operated by First Transit shuttles in Langley (that includes the shuttle that stops on Glover Road in front of the Langley campus), BVRTC (SkyTrain), and West Coast Express.

Even though the shuttles in Langley will not be affected by the strike action, commuters who transfer to other buses may be impacted.

TWU has a ride share program that allows people to arrange rides to and from campus online.

Transit contractor

First Transit is an international firm. It’s Surrey office operates the community shuttles in Langley on behalf of TransLink and as such is not affected by the labour dispute between the union and Coast Mountain Bus Company.

