Langley schools ask province to tackle youth vaping

The Langley board of education is joining others in asking Victoria to take action on vaping.

“I’m hearing from our high schools,” said Trustee David Tod. “It has become an oversight issue. It’s something that is in many of the high schools and it happens in the bathrooms, in busses, in many places you wouldn’t go. It’s so easy to do and it’s hard to trace.”

Liberal MLA Todd Stone has contacted school boards around the province asking for support for more action on vaping, and the BC School Trustee Association has made a similar call for letters to the province.

Vaping has been controversial as a smoking replacement, but it has become a bigger issue since the rise of a mysterious illness affecting people using vaping products. Several cases have emerged in Canada and hundreds have been recorded in the United States.

Board chair Megan Dykeman will write a letter to B.C. health min

“We need to be out in front of it instead of behind the game,” said Trustee Rod Ross.

Other trustees also supported measures to reduce vaping.

“I would love to see what we could do within our schools,” said Trustee Tony Ward, who wondered what impact the province could have on the issue.

Trustee Shelley Coburn said that modern teens don’t necessarily seem to see vaping as dangerous, and worried that flavoured vape products were attracting younger users.

Vaping is banned in Langley high schools and vaping products and items are taken away when found, according to district staff.

