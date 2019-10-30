Langley schools ask province to tackle youth vaping

A vaping-related lung illness has caused additional concerns recently

The Langley board of education is joining others in asking Victoria to take action on vaping.

“I’m hearing from our high schools,” said Trustee David Tod. “It has become an oversight issue. It’s something that is in many of the high schools and it happens in the bathrooms, in busses, in many places you wouldn’t go. It’s so easy to do and it’s hard to trace.”

Liberal MLA Todd Stone has contacted school boards around the province asking for support for more action on vaping, and the BC School Trustee Association has made a similar call for letters to the province.

Vaping has been controversial as a smoking replacement, but it has become a bigger issue since the rise of a mysterious illness affecting people using vaping products. Several cases have emerged in Canada and hundreds have been recorded in the United States.

READ MORE: BC MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Board chair Megan Dykeman will write a letter to B.C. health min

“We need to be out in front of it instead of behind the game,” said Trustee Rod Ross.

Other trustees also supported measures to reduce vaping.

“I would love to see what we could do within our schools,” said Trustee Tony Ward, who wondered what impact the province could have on the issue.

Trustee Shelley Coburn said that modern teens don’t necessarily seem to see vaping as dangerous, and worried that flavoured vape products were attracting younger users.

Vaping is banned in Langley high schools and vaping products and items are taken away when found, according to district staff.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba
Next story
Singh lays out NDP’s first steps in Parliament, vows hard work in Quebec

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Aldergrove students face off in Halloween cake-off

Foods class competition between Grade 9 and 10’s sparks the Halloween spirit

Langley schools ask province to tackle youth vaping

A vaping-related lung illness has caused additional concerns recently

Langley Township hosts Climate Action event next week

People who want to attend can register online

Aldergrove marijuana greenhouse owner aims at European market

Canopy Growth marijuana cultivator anniunces plans to develop and sell cannabis medicines overseas

VIDEO: Langley Remembrance Day poppy sales a ‘challenge’

With no local Legion branch anymore, others are stepping up

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision with pick-up truck on Mission bridge

Highway 7 and Dewdney Bridge closed for several hours Tuesday night due to crash

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

Colouring book aims to help Syrian refugees learn about Surrey

400 copies of the book have been distributed to agencies throughout Surrey, with demand for more

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

VIDEO: Man kicks doors, spits on bus driver in Burnaby

Transit police investigating after the incident on #123 bus that had been heading to New Westminster

VIDEO: Cow escapee chased down on Highway 1

The cow tumbled out of the back of a trailer Tuesday while travelling westbound through Chilliwack

Most Read