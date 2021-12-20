Langley schools benefit from gaming grants

School parent groups among the many groups in this province that receive grants

Many school parent groups in the Langley School District will receive gaming grants, along wit a few local private schools. (Langley Advance Times file)

Local school parent groups will receive more than $337,000 in gaming grants.

Throughout B.C., more than 1,300 district parent advisory councils (DPAC) and parent advisory councils (PAC) will receive more than $10 million for the 2021/22 school year.

“The ongoing pandemic has severely limited the ability of parent advisory councils to raise funds in support of numerous school programs,” said Andrea Sinclair, president, B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils. “Parents are grateful that Community Gaming Grants will be distributed to PACs throughout the province, thereby ensuring that the students’ experience at their school will continue to be enhanced while reducing the burden on families.

Schools in British Columbia receive funding each year through PACs and DPACs for activities that benefit students’ social, cultural and physical health.

“Extracurricular activities are so important for students so they can connect with their friends and maintain their physical, social and mental health,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “Through Community Gaming Grants, PACs and DPACs across the province provide a wide range of extracurricular activities for students, allowing them to build new friendships, develop life skills and share more experiences together.”

Schools offer many extracurricular experiences for K-12 students, including sports and playground activities, drama, writing and music programs, and graduation ceremonies with support from Community Gaming Grant funding. PAC groups use the funds to put on music, dance and theatre performances, purchase computers for extracurricular activities such as robotics, yearbook and photography clubs, and holding social gatherings such as movie nights.

Langley School District:

• Aldergrove Community Secondary PAC $7,360

• Alex Hope Elementary PAC $7,040

• Belmont Elementary PAC $9,980

• Betty Gilbert Middle School PAC $6,720

• Blacklock Elementary PAC $7,260

• Brookswood Secondary PAC $13,760

• Coghlan Fundamental PAC $5,020

• D. W. Poppy Secondary PAC $22,540

• District Parent Advisory Council S.D. #35 – Langley $5,020

• Douglas Park Community School PAC $13,100

• Gordon Greenwood Elementary PAC $13,200

• H.D. Stafford School PAC $3,640

• James Hill Elementary PAC $12,740

• James Kennedy Elementary PAC $5,080

• Langley Fundamental Elementary PAC $2,060

• Langley Fundamental Middle Secondary PAC $7,220

• Langley Meadows Community School PAC $4,880

• Langley Secondary PAC $1,540

• Lynn Fripps Elementary PAC $14,500

• Nicomekl Elementary PAC $5,440

• Noel Booth Elementary PAC $4,940

• North Otter Elementary PAC $8,900

• Parkside Centennial Elementary PAC $2,440

• Peter Ewart Middle School PAC $1,400

• Peterson Road Elementary PAC $1,220

• R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary PAC $11,440

• R. E. Mountain Secondary PAC $3,660

• Richard Bulpitt Elementary PAC $3,260

• Shortreed Community School P.A.C. $8,800

• Simonds Elementary PAC $7,560

• Topham Elementary PAC $6,060

• U-Connect School PAC $27,160

• Uplands Elementary PAC $10,260

• Walnut Grove Secondary PAC $24,880

• West Langley Elementary PAC $11,380

• Willoughby Elementary PAC $10,500

• Yorkson Creek Middle School PAC $4,520

Totalling: $316,480

Private schools:

• St. Catherine’s School Parent Support Group $2,260

• L’Association Des Parents Francophones De Langley $10,860

• Murrayville Academy PSG $7,320

Totalling: $20,740

Every year, commercial gaming revenue funds essential government programs and services, including health care, education, justice and social services and the Community Gaming Grants program.

Annually some 5,000 organizations in communities throughout the province benefit from as much as $140 million in gaming revenue from the Community Gaming Grants program.

These grants provide funding to arts and culture groups, sports, environment, public safety, human and social services, as well as PACs in B.C. schools.

