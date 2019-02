Snow day again for kids in Langley.

A Bobcat cleared snow from the parking lot at Yorkson Middle School on Monday morning. Schools were closed again Tuesday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Public schools will be closed for the second day in a row Tuesday due to snow.

The Langley School District announced the closure just before 7 a.m.

Following a second day of snow, almost all public school districts, private schools, and universities across Metro Vancouver and the lower Fraser Valley announced closures Tuesday.