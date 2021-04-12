COVID-19 virus (file photo).

COVID-19 virus (file photo).

Langley schools exposure list grows with latest COVID cases

As of Monday there were 14 schools on Fraser Health’s list

Fraser Health’s exposure list for Langley schools got lengthier on Monday morning with the addition of the latest COVID-19 cases.

Families of Willoughby Elementary and H.D. Stafford Middle schools were sent a letter from the Langley School District on Sunday, informing them an individual within each school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

A COVID-positive individual was at each school on April 6 and 7, Fraser Health reported.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” they said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Vaccine demand at Langley pharmacies remains high

Unless directed otherwise, parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

An independent Langley school was also added to the exposure list.

Credo Christian schools in Murrayville recorded an exposure on April 6.

As of Monday there were 14 Langley schools on Fraser Health COVID-19 exposure list.

This comes at the province announced 3,219 new COVID-19 cases since last reported on Friday, including 18 additional deaths.

The province also announced its COVID-19 vaccine registration schedule for the next week.

In a social media post, Health Minister Adrian Dix said that people born in 1966 and earlier (age 55+) can register Monday, people born in 1971 (50+) and earlier can register Wednesday, people born in 1976 (45+) and earlier can register on Friday and those born in 1981 or earlier (40+) can register on April 19.

The Langley COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre at Kwantlen Polytechnic University remains active.

Fraser Health estimates it currently provides an average of 300 to 350 COVID-19 tests a day.

To book a test visit www.fraserhealth.ca/covid19testing.

