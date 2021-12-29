Langley School District’s board office. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley School District’s board office. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley schools face delayed return due to Omicron spread

B.C. schools will return on Jan. 10 instead of Jan. 3

Parents in Langley will have to find something for kids to do starting on Monday, Jan. 3, as B.C. health officials delayed the return to classes by a week in the face of the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The change was made by Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s chief medical health officer announced the measure on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Several other provinces are taking similar measures.

Children of essential workers will be allowed to return to schools starting Jan. 3, but for most students, they won’t go back until at least Jan. 10.

B.C. public health officials reported a record 2,944 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but the number of people in hospital remained roughly stable, and the number of people in intensive care dropped slightly.

Since Dec. 24 there have been five additional deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Henry said the impact of rising cases on the health care system is not yet known. The incubation period for the Omicron variant is averaging three days, half of what the earlier Delta variant was on average.

READ ALSO: Nearly 3,000 B.C. COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization stable

CoronavirusCOVID-19EducationLangley

Previous story
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first
Next story
Fraser River freezes shore-to-shore between Langley and Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Langley School District’s board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley schools face delayed return due to Omicron spread

Fort Langley’s Bedford Channel, part of the Fraser River, has frozen solid. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fraser River freezes shore-to-shore between Langley and Maple Ridge

Undated Google Maps image of Fort Langley Seniors Community at 8838 Glover Road. The seniors home is one of three locations in the Fraser Valley seeing COVID outbreaks as of Wednesday, Dec. 29. (Google Maps)
COVID outbreaks hit seniors homes in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack

One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)
One injured in truck collision with freight train in Glen Valley