Langley schools get $2.1 million provincial boost

One-time funding aimed at helping with rapidly rising costs

Langley School District will receive more than $2.1 million in additional provincial funding just before students return to class, part of a $60 million cash injection to B.C. schools from the government.

Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside announced the one-time funding on Monday, Aug. 29, calling it a response to the rising costs of living.

The fund will be divided among B.C.’s 60 school districts on an as-needed basis, with each receiving at least $250,000.

Surrey, with the most students of any district in the province, will receive the largest amount at $7.4 million, followed by Vancouver with $4.7 million, Coquitlam with $3 million and Central Okanagan and Burnaby with about $2.4 million each. Fifteen districts will receive the minimum amount.

Districts will have the ability to use the funding for any needs, but Whiteside suggested the money should be used to bolster existing initiatives, such as meal programs.

The money could also be used to finance school supplies or cover the expenses of students in need for activities like field trips, Whiteside said.

The money is being handed out to help with rapid costs increases caused by inflation. While inflation is thought to have peaked earlier this summer, and gas prices have come down somewhat, costs for many items are still significantly higher than a year ago.

Additionally, $3.8 million will be provided through the Federation of Independent School Associations to assist families struggling with the cost of living, and those who educate their kids through independent school authorities.

Schools return to session, in Langley and across B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the day after Labour Day.

– with files from Black Press Media

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

