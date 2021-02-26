The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for H.D. Stafford Middle and Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary schools. (Langley Schools) The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for H.D. Stafford Middle and Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary schools. (Langley Schools)

Langley schools issued COVID-19 alerts, third this week for H.D. Stafford

As of Friday there are four local schools on the exposure list

H.D. Stafford Middle and Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary schools have been issued COVID-19 exposure alerts, the third this week for Stafford.

On Monday, the Langley School District sent a letter to families of the middle and elementary schools informing them an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said in a statement.

“Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

An infected individual was at H.D. Stafford Middle on Feb. 16 and at Blacklock Arts Elementary on Feb. 16 and 17, according to Fraser Health.

This is the third alert issued for H.D. Stafford this week.

On Monday, the school was issued a notice for Feb. 17 and then another for Feb. 16 and 17 on Tuesday.

“Unless you are directed otherwise, please continue to attend school and use the daily health check supplied by your school to monitor for signs of COVID-19,” the health authority advised.

As of Friday, Feb. 26 there are four Langley public schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list (R.E. Mountain, Langley Secondary, Stafford and Blacklock).

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Coronavirus

