Langley schools on COVID exposure list rises

Families of three schools were issued notifications on Tuesday

The number of Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list has risen.

As of Wednesday there were 14 local schools on the exposure list, three of which were independent.

On Tuesday, families of the Langley Education Centre, R.E. Mountain Secondary School, and Gordon Greenwood Elementary School were notified that an individual who tested positive for coronavirus had been on campus.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

A COVID-positive individual was at the Langley Education Centre on May 18, at R.E. Mountain Secondary on May 18 and 19, and at Gordon Greenwood Elementary from May 11-14 and 17-19, according to the health authority.

A Public Health risk assessment is underway and those identified as a close contact may receive further instruction to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Unless directed otherwise parents are advised to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

For a complete list of exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

