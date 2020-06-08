Students at Langley Fine Arts attended a physically-distanced grad ceremony this year. Plans for a traditional prom and commencement ceremony were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic but the school still found a way for graduates to mark the milestone. (Joanne Abshire/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley schools prepare for end of year report cards

Nearly 5,000 students returned when in-class instruction resumed June 1

Although the school-year isn’t ending with traditional end-of-year celebrations one thing the pandemic didn’t cancel is report cards.

In a letter issued to parents/guardians and students on Friday, Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools provided and update on the voluntary return to in-class instruction and what to expect as the school-year nears completion.

READ MORE: Cost of COVID-19 ‘biggest unknown’ for Langley School District budget

“It has been great to see smiles and hear laughter from students in our schools again,” he said.

The Langley School District was expecting nearly 6,200 students but welcomed nearly 5,000 during the first week of classroom instruction which started June 1.

“It has been a positive and smooth transition overall,” Stewart said. “We hope both in-school and remote learners will continue to have success during this challenging time.”

Parents who are now interested in sending their kids back to the classroom are asked to contact their child’s school directly to make arrangements.

[story continues below post]

But final day of in-school instruction for secondary students is Friday, June 19, while Tuesday, June 23 will mark the final day of remote learning and/or in-school instruction.

Elementary and middle students will received a schedule for the final week of June, which is expected to information about transportation.

Essential service workers tier I and tier II families will receive in-school support until Thursday, June 25.

As students submit their final coursework teachers are also working to have report cards ready.

READ MORE: Langley grads mark a milestone amid a pandemic

“Due to the many changes this term has brought us, families should expect that June report cards will look different from those in past years,” Stewart explained. “The report card is a snapshot of the learning for the term; however, no single document can encompass all a student has achieved.”

Final report cards for elementary and middle students can be access online through MyEDBC starting Thursday, June 25. Paper copies of report cards will not be provided.

The district is expected to share information regarding secondary report cards some time this week.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Hundreds line up for George Floyd’s memorial in Houston
Next story
Fire briefly closes Langley’s 56th Avenue near 216th Street

Just Posted

Langley schools prepare for end of year report cards

Nearly 5,000 students returned when in-class instruction resumed June 1

Fire briefly closes Langley’s 56th Avenue near 216th Street

Ambulance seen leaving site with sirens activated

One-third of applications for Township cannabis stores focus on Aldergrove

Meanwhile, no one has applied to sell cannabis in Brookswood yet

VIDEO: Ride for Doug proceeds despite COVID-19

Riders kept their distance before the event got underway

Golfers to the rescue; how the operator of the Sources Langley food bank got some much-needed help

Donation ‘an unexpected and welcome surprise’ to nonprofit

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

B.C. student athletes at seven universities impacted by cancellation, more cancellations possible

B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Of those earning minimum wage across Canada, 60 per cent are women

Ministers concerned by brutality claims during Indigenous chief’s arrest

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam said he was the victim of police brutality

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

Most Read