Langley schools prepare for end of year report cards

Students at Langley Fine Arts attended a physically-distanced grad ceremony this year. Plans for a traditional prom and commencement ceremony were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic but the school still found a way for graduates to mark the milestone.

Although the school-year isn’t ending with traditional end-of-year celebrations one thing the pandemic didn’t cancel is report cards.

In a letter issued to parents/guardians and students on Friday, Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools provided and update on the voluntary return to in-class instruction and what to expect as the school-year nears completion.

“It has been great to see smiles and hear laughter from students in our schools again,” he said.

The Langley School District was expecting nearly 6,200 students but welcomed nearly 5,000 during the first week of classroom instruction which started June 1.

“It has been a positive and smooth transition overall,” Stewart said. “We hope both in-school and remote learners will continue to have success during this challenging time.”

Parents who are now interested in sending their kids back to the classroom are asked to contact their child’s school directly to make arrangements.

But final day of in-school instruction for secondary students is Friday, June 19, while Tuesday, June 23 will mark the final day of remote learning and/or in-school instruction.

Elementary and middle students will received a schedule for the final week of June, which is expected to information about transportation.

Essential service workers tier I and tier II families will receive in-school support until Thursday, June 25.

As students submit their final coursework teachers are also working to have report cards ready.

“Due to the many changes this term has brought us, families should expect that June report cards will look different from those in past years,” Stewart explained. “The report card is a snapshot of the learning for the term; however, no single document can encompass all a student has achieved.”

Final report cards for elementary and middle students can be access online through MyEDBC starting Thursday, June 25. Paper copies of report cards will not be provided.

The district is expected to share information regarding secondary report cards some time this week.

