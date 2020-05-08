Camp McLean is a Scout camp located on 16th Avenue east of 200th Street in South Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Scout camp offered as emergency site

Government or community organizations could use Camp McLean

Scouts Canada camps across the country, including potentially in Langley, are being offered for use as quarantine sites during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Scouts Canada announced Thursday that it is making campgrounds and community facilities available to governments and local partners, to either house the homeless, as assessment centres and to support emergency response efforts.

“During this time of increased need, our membership continues to actively seek ways to give back, and with 180 properties across Canada and all in-person Scouting activities on hold, we are in a unique position to provide much-needed facilities and properties to support a diverse range of COVID-19 response efforts,” said Andrew Price, CEO of Scouts Canada.

Camp Woods in 70 Mile House, B.C. is being used to provide 14-day quarantine shelter for temporary foreign workers arriving in Canada, as is another camp in Ontario.

Another camp in Cochrane, Ont. will be used as a COVID-19 assessment centre.

Langley hosts Camp McLean, a Scout camp on 16th Avenue within the boundaries of Campbell Valley Regional Park.

A Scouts Canada representative said there not currently any partnerships to use Camp McLean, but the property would be available for government or community agencies that need the site for emergency response or relief efforts.

Most Read