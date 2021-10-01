Langley sees almost 200 COVID cases in a week

The delta variant is still driving the fourth wave of coronavirus infections higher

Coronavirus numbers are rising across most of the Fraser Health region, including in Langley. (BCCDC)

Langley’s COVID infection numbers continued to worsen over the last week as almost 200 people tested positive in Langley for the first time in months.

Langley saw 199 positive tests in the week from Sept. 19 to 25, according to data provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control. That’s up from 185 cases in the previous week.

Langley is seeing a rate of 15 to 20 daily cases per 100,000 people per day.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, Mission, and Abbotsford had even worse rates of transmission, at more than 20 cases per 100,000 per day.

Areas to the west like Surrey, the Tri-Cities, Burnaby, and Delta also worsened compared to the week before, but were still seeing infections at a slightly lower rate than Langley, at around 10 to 15 cases per 100,000 people per day.

Broken down by neighbourhood, the worst rate of transmission for the period from Sept. 21 to 27 was seen in North Langley Township, with 33 cases per 100,000 people per day.

Brookswood/Murayville had a case rate of 30, and Langley City and South Langley Township had case rates of 21.

Aldergrove/Otter had a case rate of 16, while Walnut Grove/Fort Langley had a case rate of 12 and Willoughby had a case rate of 11.

Langley’s rate of vaccination edged up by one per cent from last week, with 86 per cent of residents age 12 and older now vaccinated. It remains in the middle of the pack when it comes to vaccinations in Fraser Health, with Hope at the bottom of the rank at 76 per cent of eligible residents having had their first shot, and Delta at the top, with 93 per cent having had their first shot.

The health area in B.C. with the lowest coverage is the Peace River South district, in which just 61 per cent of eligible adults have been vaccinated, while the areas with the highest vaccine coverage are Kitimat and the Central Coast, which are both at 97 per cent vaccination rates.

Restrictions on gathering were raised in communities east of Langley on Tuesday, Sept. 28 due to the steep rise in cases in the region.

READ ALSO: Langley’s COVID case numbers among worst in Lower Mainland

READ ALSO: New COVID restrictions imposed on Eastern Fraser Valley to encourage vaccination

AldergroveCoronavirusFraser HealthLangley