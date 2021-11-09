Langley sees COVID exposures at 22 schools over two weeks

Several elementary schools had between four and 10 exposures

Langley’s schools continue to see a significant number of COVID-19 exposure events across a number of schools, especially elementary schools, in recent weeks.

A total of 22 schools in Langley have had at least one exposure event in the two weeks from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5.

R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary showed the most exposure events in recent weeks, with one exposure every school day over the two weeks from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5.

Willoughby Elementary also had a significant number of exposure events, from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2.

Fort Langley Elementary, H.D. Stafford Middle School, and North Otter Elementary also all had four or more exposure events in the last two weeks.

At least one individual at H.D. Stafford received a notification on Nov. 6 advising them to self-isolate for 10 days as they had been exposed to a confirmed case.

Fraser Health does not distinguish between warnings that require self-isolation and those that only advise self-monitoring for symptoms in its listings of exposure incidents.

“The number of COVID-19 cases at a school does not always equate to in-school transmission,” said a statement from Fraser Health.

Langley School District indicated through a spokesperson that they are keeping schools staffed through the exposure events.

A recent report from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) showed that there had been a significant spike in cases among school aged children under the age of 12, coinciding with the start of the school year.

The cases peaked in the last week of September and had begun to decline in October, but were still far higher than any other age group in B.C.

Children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, but Health Canada is in the process of considering approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged five to 12. The vaccine has already been approved in the United States for use in children down to five years old.

