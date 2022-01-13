Langley sees drop in positive COVID tests

However, the number of confirmed COVID cases remains very high

Langley’s neighbourhoods all saw high rates of COVID-19 transmission over the week from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, according to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), but the rate dropped sharply from a week before.

Langley saw 708 positive COVID cases from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, down from 936 cases the week before that.

Langley overall had a case rate – the rate of cases per 100,000 people per day – of 50 last week, compared to 95 the week before that.

Willoughby had 201 cases and a case rate of 79.

Walnut Grove/Fort Langley had 129 cases and a case rate of 54, Langley City had 91 cases and a rate of 46.

Brookswood/Murrayville had 74 cases and a rate of 41, while Aldergrove/Otter had 34 cases and a rate of 32.

South Langley Township had 22 cases and a rate of 30, while North Langley Township also had 22 cases, and a rate of 21.

In every neighbourhood in Langley, the numbers seen in the last week were substantially lower than in the week before.

In a reversal of the pattern that was seen for months under the Delta wave of the coronavirus, Langley and its eastern neighbours, including Abbotsford and Mission, were seeing lower rates of positive COVID tests than areas to the west, like Surrey, Delta, and the Tri-Cities.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has acknowledged that the number of positive tests is capturing only a fraction of the total number of infections, particularly during the Omicron wave.

Health officials have also been telling people not to get tested if they are fully vaccinated and have only mild symptoms.

Another five per cent of Langley’s children aged five to 11 were vaccinated in the last week, bringing the total number of kids with their first shot up to 40 per cent.

Langley remains in the middle of the pack when it comes to youth vaccinations. Hope has the lowest level of vaccinations in Fraser Health at 21 per cent, while New Westminster has the highest level at 53 per cent.

Among those aged 12 and up, 90 per cent of people in Langley have at least one shot. That means Langley remains slightly below the provincial average, which as of Wednesday was 92.2 per cent.

