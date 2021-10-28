Langley sees first drop in weekly COVID case numbers in months

For the first time in months, Langley’s weekly COVID numbers fell, according to data released Wednesday, Oct. 27 by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

There were 227 positive cases of COVID-19 in Langley in the week from Oct. 17 to 23, down from 243 the week before.

Cases also fell in Richmond, Delta, Parts of Vancouver, Mission, and the North Shore. Cases still were up in Abbotsford, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, South Surrey/White Rock and North Surrey.

In July, Langley hit a low point in which it saw just four positive cases in a week. From there, cases began a steady rise as the delta variant took hold across B.C. and around the world.

Provincially, B.C. has been seeing close to 600 cases a day for the last two weeks. There has been a recent small decline in the average.

Within Langley’s neighbourhoods, the daily case rate was on a down slope in most areas. The neighbourhood data came from Oct. 19 to 25.

The case rate – the rate of cases per day, per 100,000 people – was 31 in Langley City, 20 in North Langley Township, 18 in Aldergrove/Otter, and 17 in Brookswood/Murrayville. South Langley Township’s case rate was 15, Willoughby’s was 14, and Walnut Grove/Fort Langley’s rate was eight.

The general pattern that has been in effect for weeks continued, with areas of the Lower Mainland to the west, including Vancouver, generally seeing lower rates, while the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford and Chilliwack, had higher rates of COVID-19.

Langley’s vaccination rate hasn’t budged in the last week, with 88 per cent of those eligible for a shot having received their first dose. This means Langley remains just under the provincial average, which as of Oct. 27 is 89.7 per cent.

