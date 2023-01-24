Harold Zinn had his 101st birthday on Jan. 23, 2023. The Second World War veteran had some cake and champagne. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley senior celebrates 101st birthday

Harold Zinn is a Second World War veteran

Langley’s Harold Zinn blew out his birthday candles on Monday, Jan. 23 – not a small feat, considering he turned 101 years old.

Zinn, who still lives independently in Brookswood, had a small birthday party Monday with cake and champagne to commemorate the event.

He didn’t have much in the way of advice for people hoping for a life as along as his.

“Just keep breathing,” Zinn said.

A longtime member of the Canadian Armed Forces and a Second World War veteran, Zinn kept working for the military as a contractor after he retired.

Born in Halifax, he lived all over B.C., as well as in Germany, before settling in Langley.

Although he recently lost his wife, Zinn has continued going out and taking part in events around Langley.

He visited the Cascades Casino on New Year’s Day, and recently went to a tequila tasting in Fort Langley.

Zinn’s party was organized by the Nurse Next Door service, which has been giving the senior home care service via daily visits and help with outings, including doctors appointments.

