Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public to determine what happened to 80-year-old Lorne Herron. (RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley senior now missing a month

Lorne Herron was last seen at the beginning of November

Langley RCMP are hoping tips from the public can help solve the mystery of senior Lorne Herron’s disappearance a month ago.

Missing since Friday, Nov. 1, Herron, 80, was last seen at a Fort Langley residence. He suffers from dementia, one of several seniors with dementia who have gone missing lately in Metro Vancouver.

Langley RCMP, Air Services, Police Dog Services, and Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue conducted an intensive search of the area in and around Fort Langley, and police asked for additional help from the public by Nov. 3.

Search and Rescue and RCMP have failed to locate Herron. Police believe it is unlikely he is still alive.

The cases of several other missing seniors, almost all with dementia or Alzhiemer’s disease, have come to tragic ends recently.

John Pop of Chilliwack was found deceased after being missing for several days in late October. In July, Ethyl “Grace” Baranyk, 86, went missing, and was later found dead.

The search for Tjeerd “Ted” Vanderveen was suspended by police after he went missing last week, although family are still looking for the Maple Ridge man.

Most Read