Langley sex offender faces trial on child pornography charges this fall

Kelly Glen Isbister was arrested in January

A Langley man already convicted in a sex abuse case involving three teenagers will be on trial for new child pornography charges this November.

Kelly Glen Isbister of Aldergrove spent three years in prison after his 2014 conviction for sexual touching.

In January, Langley RCMP announced Isbister was facing new criminal charges – two charges of possession of child pornography and a charge of importing or distributing child pornography.

A number of additional charges related to breaching his release orders were dropped by the B.C. Prosecution Service earlier this spring.

Isbister was in court in New Westminster recently, and has chosen to be tried by judge alone.

He will be back in front of a judge in September for a pre-trial hearing, with the trial currently scheduled for Nov. 15, according to Daniel McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Isbister came back to police attention in December of 2019, when the BC Internet Child Exploitation Unit contacted the Langley RCMP.

Local officers got a search warrant for Isbister’s house by Dec. 17 of that year and executed the search on Dec. 19.

The next eight months involved more warrants, including to allow officers to search the contents of Isbister’s computers, and to force him to open his Facebook account to investigators.

During this time, more information was coming in from BC ICE, and reports arrived from the Vancouver Police Department in March of 2020.

The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children was also part of the investigation, according to Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

The process of searches continued up to August of 2020, when the first charges were laid.

According to online court records, Isbister’s child pornography offences took place in Langley, Vancouver, and Surrey, between December of 2019 and August of 2020.

Isbister’s original trial revealed that he victimized three boys, each 14 at the time of the attacks, plying them with alcohol, drugs, and cash before coercing them into sexual activity. He photographed at least two of the incidents.

