Langley shelter opens daytime warming centre for homeless

A daytime warming centre will be operating at Langley’s Salvation Army Gateway of Hope of the next few days to keep homeless people warm and safe during extended sub-zero weather.

The shelter, at 5787 Langley Bypass, will run the day time extreme weather warming centre from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in addition to the night time Extreme Weather program which creates additional shelter beds.

“If you require shelter assistance after 9 p.m., Please call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help you to a location,” the shelter said in a press release. “IF YOU ARE OUTSIDE, PLEASE COME TO THE SAFETY OF THE SHELTER.”

