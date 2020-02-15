Langley shelter opens extra beds for extreme weather alert

Gateway of Hope support worker Darren Skahl set out blankets and sleeping mat at the Langley shelter during a previous weather alert in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

An extreme weather alert has been issued by the the Gateway of Hope shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass because cold temperatures are forecast for overnight in Langley.

Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley said temperatures were expected to fall to the freezing mark or below tonight, Saturday, Feb. 15.

Schneiter issued the alert under the Assistance to Shelter Act which activates the authorities for police to assist persons at risk due to extreme weather conditions. It will remain in effect until it is canceled.

While it is in effect, the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass will be operating from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Anyone who requires shelter assistance after 9 p.m. should call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help them to a location.

HomelessnessLangleySalvation Army