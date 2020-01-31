Gateway of Hope support worker Darren Skahl set out blankets and sleeping mat at the Langley shelter during a previous weather alert in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley shelter opens extra beds for extreme weather alert

Heavy rain prompted the opening of the shelter’s extra beds

Heavy rain and wind have prompted the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope to active an Extreme Weather Shelter opening for Friday night.

The weather alert was issued at 9 a.m., as a forecast of 50 mm of rain was issued for 24 hours including Friday and into early Saturday.

The alert means the shelter will offer some more sleeping spaces, up to the building’s maximum capacity.

Langley RCMP will also be offering assistance to people at risk, and will be taking them to shelters if necessary.

Extreme Weather Alerts are issued during cold snaps, heavy rainfalls, and during snowfalls.

