Langley shelters cold weather alert extended

Gateway of Hope and St. Andrews Anglican Church to remain open till Friday

An extreme weather alert has been extended for both the Gateway of Hope homeless shelter operated by the Salvation Army, and the St. Andrews Anglican Church shelter, with both open in Langley until Friday, March 17, to provide refuge from cold weather conditions.

An updated notice was issued Tuesday by Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter,” the notice said.

Environment Canada was forecasting temperatures at or near freezing, warming slightly by Friday and Saturday.

St. Andrews, at 20955 Old Yale Rd, operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building).

St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets.

Gateway of Hope, at 5787 Langley Bypass, operates from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gateway is wheelchair accessible and pet-friendly. Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. Laundry service and showers are available. Gateway’s warming shelter is closed.

St. Andrews’ operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

