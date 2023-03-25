xx

Langley shelters open ‘extreme weather response’ spaces during cold weather alert

St. Andrews Anglican Church currently open, Gateway of Hope will also open Sunday

An extreme weather alert has been issued for Langley,

St. Andrews Anglican Church shelter is open in Langley, to provide refuge from cold weather conditions.

On Sunday, March 26, the Gateway of Hope homeless shelter operated by the Salvation Army will also open.

The alert was issued by Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley Extreme Weather Response.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter,” the notice said.

Environment Canada was forecasting temperatures at or near freezing, with showers, a risk of hail and a thunderstorm, and wet flurries over higher terrain

READ ALSO: Annual count of Metro Vancouver homeless underway after pandemic hiatus

St. Andrews, at 20955 Old Yale Rd, operates between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The site is wheelchair-accessible and pet friendly (on a leash or in a kennel while in the building).

St. Andrews can accommodate couples.

Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. St. Andrews can provide bus tickets.

Gateway of Hope, at 5787 Langley Bypass, operates from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gateway is wheelchair accessible and pet-friendly. Dinner, breakfast and lunch and are provided. Laundry service and showers are available. Gateway’s warming shelter is closed.

St. Andrews’ operator, the Lookout Housing and Health Society, can be contacted at 604-230-6457.

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope can be reached at 604-514-7375.

READ ALSO: Father of Langley mass shooting victim lobbies for new homeless shelter

For more information about shelter availability, please call BC211: 211 or 604-875-6381.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessLangleySevere weather

