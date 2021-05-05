Langley shooting victim remains in critical condition: RCMP

An RCMP officer at the scene of the Monday, May 3, shooting outside the Toys ‘R’ Us store in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre parking lot. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP said the victim of a shooting at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre remained in critical condition Wednesday, May 5.

He has been identified as a 28-year-old man, but police were not disclosing his residency.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Shooting at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall sends one to hospital

It happened around 3:30 in the afternoon on Monday, May 3, near the Toys ‘R’ Us store at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, forcing a lockdown that saw staff and shoppers in at at least one outlet take shelter in a back room for safety.

READ ALSO: Shoppers and staff huddled in a store stockroom for safety after shooting at Langley mall

A photo posted to social media showed a man being loaded on a stretcher into an ambulance in the shopping centre parking lot in front of the Toy R’ Us store.

He was holding his arms over his face.

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said investigators now believe that a vehicle fire in Aldergrove reported a half hour after the shooting was connected to the shooting.

READ MORE: Langley man gunned down at Sportsplex was long-time gang member

It was the second targeted shooting in the Township in two weeks, after the murder of Todd Gouwenberg, a 46-year-old Langley resident.

Gouwenberg was gunned down outside the Langley Sportsplex, in the 20100 block of 91A Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, April 21.

Gouwenberg was a former MMA fighter, described as a long-time member of the United Nations (UN) gang by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

CrimeLangley TownshipRCMP